Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs MHADA Engineer Taking ₹40,000 Bribe

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have apprehended a civil engineering assistant of MHADA in an alleged bribery case. A case has been registered by the ACB in the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Accused Identified as MHADA Assistant Engineer

The accused public servant has been identified as Ranjit Chavan, posted at the Bandra office of MHADA.

Bribe Demand to Avoid Action Against Property

According to the ACB, the MHADA office had sent a report to the complainant stating that the said row house of the complainant's wife was being used for the business of paying guests and informed him that action would be taken against the said row house.

In order not to take action against the said row house, the public servant Ranjit Chavan, assistant engineer, MHADA, initially allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant.

Negotiated Bribe Reduced to ₹2 Lakh in Installments

Since the complainant showed his inability to pay the said bribe, the public servant agreed to allegedly accept the bribe of Rs 2 lakh in installments after negotiations. But since the complainant did not want to pay a bribe to the public servant, he approached the ACB office and filed a complaint on Thursday.

ACB Trap Operation Leads to Arrest

"On the basis of the complaint given by the complainant, when it was verified it was found that the accused public servant Ranjit Chavan had allegedly agreed to accept Rs 40,000 bribe amount, out of the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh as agreed upon negotiations with the complainant. During the immediate trap operation, the accused Ranjit Chavan was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant," said an ACB official.

