 Thane Traffic Update: Major Road Closures In Sadar Area For Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Event For Civic Polls; Complete Advisory Inside
Thane Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions in the Sadar area on January 12 from 11 am to 11 pm due to the presence of senior political leaders. Several roads leading to Gadkari Circle and Amrapali Hotel will remain closed, with alternative routes suggested. Parking restrictions will also be strictly enforced to ensure public safety.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for the Sadar area on January 12 in view of a public event to be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. The leaders are expected to be present near Amrapali Hotel, opposite Gadkari Circle, prompting authorities to impose temporary traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement and public safety. The restrictions will remain in force from 11 am to 11 pm.

Major Road Closures and Diversions

As per the post shared on X, all types of vehicles travelling from Tower Naka towards Gadkari Circle will be stopped at Tower Naka. Vehicles heading towards the Sadar area have been advised to use the Jambhali Naka, Station Road and Dr Mus Chowk route instead.

Similarly, vehicles moving from Dr Mus Chowk towards Gadkari Circle will not be allowed to proceed beyond Hotel Saikripa. Motorists are advised to take a right turn near Hotel Saikripa and continue via Ram Maruti Road.

Vehicles approaching Gadkari Circle via Pt Nag Gadgil Chowk and Green Lift Hotel will also face restrictions. Entry from Green Lift Hotel has been closed, and commuters have been asked to divert via Hotel Saikripa and Ram Maruti Road or Dr Mus Chowk.

Additional Restrictions Near Schools

Traffic from Gajanan Maharaj Chowk towards Dagdi School will be halted at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. Vehicles may proceed straight via Ram Maruti Road or turn right near the Tin Petrol Pump. In addition, the road stretch from Dagdi School to St Johns School and further towards Amrapali Barcade will remain completely closed for all vehicles.

Parking Prohibited in Key Stretches

Parking has been banned on both sides of several busy roads, including Chintamani Chowk to Gadkari Circle, St Johns School to Pathimagil, Ram Maruti Road, Saikripa Hotel to SBI Corner, and Gajanan Maharaj Chowk to Dagdi School Chowk.

Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, follow diversion signage and cooperate with on ground personnel to avoid congestion and inconvenience during the restricted hours.

