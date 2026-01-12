 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To Attack K Annamalai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To Attack K Annamalai

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To Attack K Annamalai

Ahead of the BMC elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray revived the controversial slogan “Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi” at a rally in Dadar, targeting BJP leader K Annamalai. Thackeray accused Annamalai of questioning Mumbai’s Maharashtrian identity by calling it a global city. The slogan dates back to the 1960s ‘sons of the soil’ movement.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To Attack K Annamalai |

Mumbai: In a move that signals a return to the aggressive identity politics of the 1960s, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray revived one of the most controversial slogans in Maharashtra’s political history. Addressing a massive rally at Shivtirtha in Dadar on Sunday ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Thackeray targeted BJP leader K Annamalai, using the slur "Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi" to protest remarks regarding Mumbai’s status as a international city.

The controversy erupted after Annamalai allegedly suggested that Mumbai is a international city rather than a purely Maharashtrian one. Thackeray, mockingly referring to the BJP leader as 'Rasmalai,' framed the comments as a direct threat to the state’s sovereignty over its capital, claiming a conspiracy exists to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Understanding The Slur: Origins & Meaning

The phrase 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' (literally translated as "Remove the lungi-wearers, blow the pipe") is a xenophobic slur that dates back to the mid-1960s. It was the foundational rallying cry of the Shiv Sena, founded by Raj Thackeray’s uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.

FPJ Shorts
'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours
'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours
Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?
Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?
Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video
Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video
'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO
'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

The 1960s 'Sons Of The Soil' Movement

The slogan emerged during a period of economic anxiety in Mumbai. At the time, the Shiv Sena accused South Indians, who held a large number of clerical and white-collar jobs in the city’s burgeoning private sector, of taking opportunities away from the local Marathi-speaking population.

The 'Sons of the Soil' movement used this slur to galvanise the Marathi youth, leading to a decade of heightened linguistic tensions and occasional physical confrontations. While the Shiv Sena eventually shifted its focus toward Hindutva in the late 1980s, the slogan remains a potent symbol of Mumbai’s nativist political roots.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Raj Thackeray Targets BJP’s K Annamalai Over 'Bombay Not...
article-image

By invoking this specific slur ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Raj Thackeray is attempting to reclaim the nativist mantle. He argues that Marathi people are being marginalised in their own city, both economically and culturally.

However, critics argue that reviving such rhetoric is a regressive step that threatens the cosmopolitan fabric of Mumbai. However, for Thackeray, the slogan is a tool to consolidate the 'Marathi Manoos' vote bank against what he perceives as a renewed outside threat to the city’s identity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: What Does 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Mean? Slur Used By Raj Thackeray To...

Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces

Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves...

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert