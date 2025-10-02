Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case

TMC Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole and associate arrested by ACB in Rs 25 lakh bribery case | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: Shankar Patole, a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a private individual, arrested by the Thane Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case, were on Thursday produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till October 04.

Allegations of Bribery

According to the ACB, on September 29, the complainant, who is a developer, had approached Patole, who was heading the TMC's Encroachment Control and Eviction Department, regarding the issue of an illegal encroachment on a land he was developing.

In his complaint to the ACB, the complainant has alleged that Patole, in order to take action on the illegal encroachment, demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

Catch of the First Installment

A private person, Omkar Gaikar, who had allegedly accepted the first installment of Rs 25 lakh of the bribe amount was caught by an ACB team on Wednesday evening.

The ACB officials said that Gaikar had called Patole after accepting the bribe money and informed him about the same after which he too was apprehended by the ACB officials.

FIR Registered

An FIR had been registered by the ACB with the Naupada police against the accused persons under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday.

