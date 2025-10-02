 Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case

Shankar Patole, a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a private individual, arrested by the Thane Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case, were on Thursday produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till October 04.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
TMC Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole and associate arrested by ACB in Rs 25 lakh bribery case | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: Shankar Patole, a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a private individual, arrested by the Thane Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case, were on Thursday produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till October 04.

Allegations of Bribery

According to the ACB, on September 29, the complainant, who is a developer, had approached Patole, who was heading the TMC's Encroachment Control and Eviction Department, regarding the issue of an illegal encroachment on a land he was developing.

In his complaint to the ACB, the complainant has alleged that Patole, in order to take action on the illegal encroachment, demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Catch of the First Installment

A private person, Omkar Gaikar, who had allegedly accepted the first installment of Rs 25 lakh of the bribe amount was caught by an ACB team on Wednesday evening.

The ACB officials said that Gaikar had called Patole after accepting the bribe money and informed him about the same after which he too was apprehended by the ACB officials.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

FIR Registered

An FIR had been registered by the ACB with the Naupada police against the accused persons under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...

Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...