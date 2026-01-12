Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane & Palghar Today | Check Weather Update Here

Mumbai Rains | File pic

Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Center Mumbai is set to witness light rain in Mumbai and nearby areas, including Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. The brief spell of rain could provide temporary relief from the deteriorating air quality that has affected the city over the past few days. According to the data from the air quality monitoring platform, aqi.in, Mumbai's air quality at around 1.30 pm improved significantly as AQI of 89 was recorded, making it in the 'moderate' category.

In its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), RMC Mumbai wrote, "For 24 hours: Partly cloudy sky in city and suburbs with possibility of light rain/drizzle towards night/early morning. Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 degrees. C. and 19 °C. C."

Weather Update for the week

The rainfall warning is just for today, and for the next four days, i.e. from January 13- January 16, the weather in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane is expected to be dry, while in Navi Mumbai, the weather till January 18 is expected to be clear with partly cloudy on some days. Moreover, apart from Mumbai, light rain is also expected today in the city and ghats areas of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli.

Will Rains Affect Today's WPL Match?

With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are set to face UP Warriorz in a key league-stage match at the DY Patil Stadium today. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm.

However, weather conditions could play a role in the evening contest. According to the local weather department, Navi Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

