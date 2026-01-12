 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Verifying Your Name In Voter List Ahead Of Polling Day
Ahead of the BMC elections on January 15, the Maharashtra State Election Commission and BMC have urged Mumbai residents to verify their names on the voter list. Citizens can check details online using the SEC portal or BMC website by searching by name or EPIC number. Helplines have been issued to address discrepancies in electoral records.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
(Representational Image) | File Photo

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra (SEC) and the BMC urged citizens to ensure their names are correctly registered in the electoral rolls. As Mumbai prepares to elect representatives for its 227 wards, checking your voter status is a critical first step for every eligible citizen.

To streamline the process, the SEC provided a dedicated digital portal for local body elections. Below is the official step-by-step guide to verifying your name on the voter list via the BMC and SEC websites.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Highlight Rising Female Leadership As Parties Field Women Across Reserved...
article-image

How to Check Your Name Online

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

Access the State Election Commission of Maharashtra voter search portal at mahasecvoterlist.in or navigate through the 'Election' section on the official BMC website (mcgm.gov.in).

https://mahasecvoterlist.in/

Step 2: Choose Your Search Method

The portal offers two primary ways to find your details:

- Search by Name: Enter your First Name, Last Name and Assembly Constituency.

- Search by ID Card (EPIC): Enter your Voter ID (EPIC) number for a faster and more accurate result.

https://mahasecvoterlist.in/

Step 3: Enter Your Details

If searching by name, ensure you select the correct District (Mumbai City or Mumbai Suburban) and your specific Assembly Constituency. Entering your father’s or spouse’s name can help narrow down results if you have a common name.

https://mahasecvoterlist.in/

Step 4: Verify Ward & Polling Station

Once your name appears, the system will display your:

- Voter Serial Number

- Ward Number

- Polling Station Location (including the specific room or building)

Step 5: Download the Information

It is highly recommended to take a screenshot or print the Voter Slip. While this slip is not a stand-alone identity proof for voting, it speeds up the process at the polling booth.

Important Helpline Information

If you encounter discrepancies or cannot find your name, you can contact the BMC election helplines:

- Central Helpline: 1916

- BMC Election Cell: 022-22754028 / 9619512847

Why It Matters

The 2026 civic polls are among the most anticipated in recent history, following a long period of administration by a state-appointed official. Checking your name early ensures that you are not turned away on January 15 due to clerical errors or ward boundary changes.

