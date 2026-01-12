Nitesh Rane | IANS

Mumbai: As campaigning for the much-anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies in the state reaches its final stage, leaders from all political parties are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in reaching out to voters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state government minister Nitesh Rane, while campaigning in Mumbai on Monday, said, "a vote to UBT is a vote for their Abba sitting in Pakistan."

Addressing voters, Rane said, "Ye Marathi ke naam pe, app Hindu bhaiyon ko, Hindu samaj ko unko batna hai. Hinduon ke beech mei fut dal ke inka jo abba Pakistan mei baitha hai na usko in log ko kush karna hai."

"UBT ho mashal ho, unko vote matlab, Pakistan mei baithe hue abba ko vote." This roughly translates to, "In the name of Marathi, they are dividing Hindu people and by doing so they want to impress their Abba sitting in Pakistan. That is why I say a vote to UBT is a vote for their Abba sitting in Pakistan," Rane said.

Date Of Voting

The BMC elections and other civic body polls in the state are set to take place in a single phase on 15 January, with counting and results scheduled for 16 January.