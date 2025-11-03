 Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By ED In Money Laundering Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAnil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By ED In Money Laundering Probe

Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By ED In Money Laundering Probe

According to the ED, the attached assets include prime properties such as the Reliance Centre in New Delhi and several office premises, residential units and land parcels located in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Chennai (including Kancheepuram) and East Godavari.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By ED In Money Laundering Probe | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major crackdown under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth Rs 3,084 crore linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (R-ADAG). The attachment orders, issued on October 31, 2025, cover a sprawling network of assets across multiple Indian cities, including the Ambani family’s iconic residence at Pali Hill in Bandra (West), Mumbai.

Reliance Centre In Delhi, Several Other Offices Attached

According to the ED, the attached assets include prime properties such as the Reliance Centre in New Delhi and several office premises, residential units and land parcels located in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Chennai (including Kancheepuram) and East Godavari. The attachment follows a detailed probe into alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL), both part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg in New Delhi

Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg in New Delhi |

The case traces back to 2017–2019, when Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. By December 2019, these investments turned into non-performing assets, leaving Rs 1,353.5 crore outstanding for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL. The ED investigation revealed that these investments were indirectly routed from Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund through Yes Bank to Reliance Group companies, circumventing SEBI’s mutual fund conflict-of-interest norms.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle
iPhone Less Safe Than Google Android Smartphones, New Research Reveals
iPhone Less Safe Than Google Android Smartphones, New Research Reveals
Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg in New Delhi

Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg in New Delhi |

Funds Diverted Through Shell Companies

According to ED, these funds were funneled through a network of shell entities and connected firms under the guise of General Purpose Corporate Loans. Shockingly, many loans were sanctioned, documented and even disbursed on the same day, some even before formal applications were submitted. Several borrowers had negligible business activity or weak financials, with loan documents left undated or blank. The agency described these as intentional and consistent control failures.

Read Also
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes...
article-image

The probe also found that substantial portions of the loans were diverted to group-linked companies, reflecting a larger pattern of fund siphoning. Parallel investigations into Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) and its related entities have uncovered additional irregularities involving over Rs 13,600 crore. ED alleges Rs 12,600 crore was diverted to connected parties, while Rs 1,800 crore was parked in fixed deposits and mutual funds, later rerouted to Reliance-linked firms.

Anil Ambani Pali Hill House

Anil Ambani Pali Hill House |

Offices & Apartments Across India Among Properties Attached

Among the major assets attached are the Ambani family’s Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Reliance Centre in New Delhi, offices at Nagin Mahal in Mumbai’s Churchgate, flats in Noida and Hyderabad and 29 luxury apartments in Chennai’s Adyar and OMR-Kottivakkam areas. The ED has said it will continue tracing the proceeds of crime to recover funds for the public and strengthen accountability in financial markets.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud

Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...

Consumer Connect: 'E-Voting Or Mock-Voting Not Valid In Society Redevelopment,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'E-Voting Or Mock-Voting Not Valid In Society Redevelopment,' Says Expert

Mumbai Masala: Blue Frog Set To Revive Live Music In Ballard Estate

Mumbai Masala: Blue Frog Set To Revive Live Music In Ballard Estate