Mumbai Metro 1 May Soon Get Six-Coach Trains to Ease Rush Hour Crowds | representative/ File Photo

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar–Andheri–Versova Metro 1 line is witnessing a massive rush during the morning and evening peak hours, with daily ridership crossing 5 lakh. The existing four-coach trains are struggling to handle the growing crowd, leaving passengers packed into compartments, especially at key stations like Andheri, Western Express Highway, and Ghatkopar.

MMOPL Submits Proposal to Add Two More Coaches

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has finally decided to address the long-standing commuter demand by expanding its train configuration from four to six coaches. The operator has submitted a detailed proposal for the upgrade to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) through the India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL).

If approved, this move will substantially increase passenger capacity and help reduce congestion along the busy east-west corridor.

Capacity Boost to Ease Passenger Burden

Currently, each four-coach train can accommodate about 1,750 passengers. The addition of two more coaches would raise the capacity to approximately 2,250 commuters per trip, offering much-needed breathing space during rush hours.

The upgrade is also expected to improve frequency and passenger flow, particularly with the new Mumbai Metro Line 3 connecting to Marol station of Metro 1, which is expected to increase footfall even further.

Financial Roadblocks Delayed Expansion

Although MMOPL had been open to the idea of expansion, financial challenges delayed progress. The Metro 1 project carries a debt of more than ₹1,700 crore, owed to six banks. When MMOPL expressed its inability to service the loans, the matter was taken to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The debt was subsequently transferred to NARCL for restructuring.

Awaiting Approval from Financial Institutions

The proposed addition of two new coaches now rests with NARCL’s approval. Once sanctioned, the move will mark a major relief for Mumbai’s metro commuters who have long struggled with overcrowding.

MMOPL officials expressed optimism that the expansion would not only improve travel comfort but also enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of Mumbai’s first metro line, operational since 2014.