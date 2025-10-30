Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online |

A post on social media platform X has sparked a debate over the Mumbai Metro 3’s early morning frequency, particularly for passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport. An X user shared his disappointing experience after a long flight, saying he was excited to take the metro from the airport but was met with a 27-minute wait for the next train to Marol.

If you’re starting the metro at 5:30 a.m. to help airport passengers, it won’t work without proper frequency.



After 14 hours of travel, I was excited to take the metro bought my ticket, entered the station… only to find the next train to Marol arriving in 27 minutes 🤯. Google… pic.twitter.com/QPrccHmfXx — Bhaumik Gowande (@bhaumikgowande) October 30, 2025

“If you’re starting the metro at 5:30 a.m. to help airport passengers, it won’t work without proper frequency,” the user wrote. “After 14 hours of travel, I bought my ticket, entered the station, only to find the next train to Marol arriving in 27 minutes. Google said I could reach home in 22. I walked out and took a cab instead.”

Issues with Ticketing and Connectivity

The traveller also complained about the ticket kiosks not working, poor network connectivity for UPI payments, and the lack of card payment options. “None of the kiosks worked; had to get the ticket from the info desk. Weak network for UPI, only had euros, luckily got change later, only to waste it,” the user added.

He promised to share suggestions to improve the system in a later post, noting that “when a plane lands every minute at Mumbai airport, having a 15–30-minute headway is insane.”

Mixed Reactions from Metro Users

The post quickly drew mixed responses from other users. One person pointed out that metro timings are available on the Metro 3 app and the M-indicator app, suggesting that passengers should check before boarding.

They've mentioned in the metro 3 app about first metro timing. M-indicator also shows the timings of the trains on each station. I agree this needs to be fixed but till then it might help checking the timings beforehand. — AJ (@hindustani_meow) October 30, 2025

However, the original poster countered, “As a tourist, what do I know about the Metro 3 app? Where am I going to get Internet connection from? It’s not like Madrid metro with free Wi-Fi.”

Another user defended the metro, saying, “It clearly says 6.42 am for the first metro and 10-minute frequency at T2. Your tweet is misrepresenting facts.”

It clearly says 6.42 am for the first metro and 10 mins frequency at T2. Your tweet is totally misrepresenting and your question of frequency is invalid considering you went in before even checking the time of first metro. pic.twitter.com/KmRAkl2TLb — Biswajeet Mahapatra (@20thwin_) October 30, 2025

Call for Better Accessibility

A separate comment raised a broader point about payment accessibility. “I have never understood why we can’t enable debit and credit cards on metros. Let people tap Visa, Mastercard, Rupay or Amex and directly enter. You save space and queues. Mumbai gets travellers from around the world, the metro should be tourist-friendly.”

I have never understood why we can't enable debit and credit cards on metros. Let people tap a visa/mastercard/rupay/amex and directly enter. You save space with smaller ticket queues. Mumbai gets travellers from around the world, need to make metro accessible for them too.



And… — Kshitij Malve (@KshitijAMalve) October 30, 2025

Many agreed that while Mumbai Metro 3 is a much-needed transport link, improving frequency, ticketing, and payment options will be key to making it truly world-class, especially for airport passengers and international travellers.