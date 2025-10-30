 Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

An X user shared his disappointing experience after a long flight, saying he was excited to take the metro from the airport but was met with a 27-minute wait for the next train to Marol.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online |

A post on social media platform X has sparked a debate over the Mumbai Metro 3’s early morning frequency, particularly for passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport. An X user shared his disappointing experience after a long flight, saying he was excited to take the metro from the airport but was met with a 27-minute wait for the next train to Marol.

“If you’re starting the metro at 5:30 a.m. to help airport passengers, it won’t work without proper frequency,” the user wrote. “After 14 hours of travel, I bought my ticket, entered the station, only to find the next train to Marol arriving in 27 minutes. Google said I could reach home in 22. I walked out and took a cab instead.”

Issues with Ticketing and Connectivity

The traveller also complained about the ticket kiosks not working, poor network connectivity for UPI payments, and the lack of card payment options. “None of the kiosks worked; had to get the ticket from the info desk. Weak network for UPI, only had euros, luckily got change later, only to waste it,” the user added.

FPJ Shorts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Official Visit To Bhutan To Further Deepen Economic & Developmental Cooperation
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Official Visit To Bhutan To Further Deepen Economic & Developmental Cooperation
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs

He promised to share suggestions to improve the system in a later post, noting that “when a plane lands every minute at Mumbai airport, having a 15–30-minute headway is insane.”

Mixed Reactions from Metro Users

The post quickly drew mixed responses from other users. One person pointed out that metro timings are available on the Metro 3 app and the M-indicator app, suggesting that passengers should check before boarding.

However, the original poster countered, “As a tourist, what do I know about the Metro 3 app? Where am I going to get Internet connection from? It’s not like Madrid metro with free Wi-Fi.”

Another user defended the metro, saying, “It clearly says 6.42 am for the first metro and 10-minute frequency at T2. Your tweet is misrepresenting facts.”

Call for Better Accessibility

A separate comment raised a broader point about payment accessibility. “I have never understood why we can’t enable debit and credit cards on metros. Let people tap Visa, Mastercard, Rupay or Amex and directly enter. You save space and queues. Mumbai gets travellers from around the world, the metro should be tourist-friendly.”

Many agreed that while Mumbai Metro 3 is a much-needed transport link, improving frequency, ticketing, and payment options will be key to making it truly world-class, especially for airport passengers and international travellers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To...

Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To...

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online