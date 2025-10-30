 Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
The final phase of the metro line between Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade was innaugurated on October 8. As the whole corridor is now open for public, connectivity between North and South Mumbai has become easy.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, announced that the MMRC has planned special discounts for differently-abled passengers. It added that MMRC has planned for 25 percent discount on monthly trip passes for the differently-abled passengers, adding that the facility will be effective in ten days i.e. likely before November 10.

This planning also comes as a step by MMRC towards inclusive mobility. Taking to their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Metro 3 wrote, "In a step towards inclusive mobility, #MMRC has planned to offer 25% discount on Monthly Trip Passes on Metro Line-3 for differently-abled passengers. This facility will be effective after about 10 days, post ticketing system updates."

Passengers reaction on the post

A passenger highlighted issues of no underpass or bridge towards Andheri and said, "there is no underpass or bridge if you are on the other side of JVLR going towards Andheri. Riksha wala doesn't come and passenger has to hop in JVLR traffic to reach to Metro station. Think about it."

A user added that before starting the facility for differently-abled passengers, "kindly ensure that lifts are working in all your stations otherwise all these things will have no effect whatsoever."

Some passengers also asked for dicounts for "senior citizens and to regular commuters too," while some asked for discounts for school and college students.

Another added, "Only for differently abled persons? Should give it for daily office goers too who are using it since last year."

User complained of connectivity on JVLR and Marol Naka, where he said, "Please give connectivity to and from JVLR. One feels stranded unless there is private pick up and drop. Marol Naka is only option if one has to hop onto this line that too get down, walk on footpath leading to entry/ exit point."

About Mumbai Metro Line 3

The final phase of the metro line between Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade was innaugurated on October 8. As the whole corridor is now open for public, connectivity between North and South Mumbai has become easy.

The schedule of the Line 3 has also been designed to accommodate both early and late commuters. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day.

The last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Trains operate at a frequency of every five to eight minutes, ensuring smooth and timely travel across the entire route. The fares are set to be affordable for commuters. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.

