Attention Mira-Bhayandar Residents: Road Closures Announced From October 31-November 8 On THIS Route | Know All Details Here

Road Closures Announced From October 31-November 8 on THIS Route

Mira-Bhayandar News: An advisory have been issued for Mira Bhayandar Residents as new traffic regulations on the National Highway (NH) 48 service road will be in place from October 31 to November 8. The advisory comes in order to streamline vehicular movement and reduce congestion in the area.

According to official handle of Gems of MBMC on Instagram, NH48 service road from the NH-48 service road stretching from Penkarpada, Amar Palace, Lodha Complex/Pandurang Wadi, and Mira Gavthan has been designated as a one-way route. On this regard, a detailed road closure and alternate roads have been issued.

List of roads where entry is closed and alternative route:

Vehicles coming from Mira Road via Srishti to reach Mumbai city via Bhakti Vedanta Hospital to PenkarPada is closed. Alternative route: The vehicles will go straight and meet the service road on the north bound via Delta Garden Building/Mira Gavthan and turn right at the bridge in front of Amar Palace Hotel and take a U-turn to the desired destination towards Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Mira Road via Srishti to reach Mumbai city will be closed from Dalmiya College Corner to Penkarpada. Alternative Route: The said vehicles will go straight and meet the service road on the north bound via Delta Garden Building/Mira Gavthan and turn right at the bridge in front of Amar Palace Hotel and take a U-turn to the desired destination towards Mumbai

Vehicles coming from Mira Road via Srishti to reach Mumbai city, entry is closed from Bhoir CNG Pump via Pandurang Wadi towards Penkarpada is closed. Alternative Route: The said vehicles will go straight and meet the service road on the north bound via Delta Garden Building/Mira Gavthan and turn left at the bridge in front of Amar Palace Hotel and take a U-turn on the next turn to the right towards Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Penkar Pada Road behind Dahisar Check Naka Police Post to Service Road on the north bound of the highway have been prohibited from turning right towards Mumbai. Alternative Route: The vehicles can take left on the service road and turn right at the turn under the bridge in front of Amar Palace Hotel and take a U-turn to the desired destination towards Mumbai.

