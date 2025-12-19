Mumbai News: 3-Day Cultural Event Rushabhayan 02 Celebrates Jain Heritage In Borivali

Mumbai: Rushabhayan 02, the three-day spiritual and cultural event honouring Bhagwan Rushabhdev, the first Jain tirthankar who is also called Adinath, began on Friday in Borivali. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, attended the inaugural event.

During the release of the Rushabhayan book, Fadnavis said that it was a moment of great happiness for him to participate in a programme dedicated to Bhagwan Rushabhdev, revered as the pioneer of Indian civilisation. Fadnavis emphasised that Rushabhayan beautifully reflects the way of life taught by Bhagwan Rushabhdev and offers deep insight into India’s rich literature, art, and cultural traditions. He stated that the launch of the Rushabhayan book was of immense importance, as it presents timeless values relevant to modern society.

Fadnavis inaugurated the Dharma Parishad, where eminent saints and spiritual leaders shared their thoughts on the life, philosophy, and teachings of King Rushabhdev who became Adinath.

The spiritual programmes began with blessings and ashirvachan from Jain Gachchhadhipati Yashovarmasuriji Maharaj. Saints who led the spiritual events were Kothari Shri Dharmanand Swami Maharaj, Dandi Swami Jitendra Saraswati Maharaj, Mahant Dayalpuri Maharaj, Shantigiri Maharaj, Guru Mauli Dindori, along with many other revered ascetics.

The event also witnessed the presence of saints and spiritual leaders from various faiths, including Acharya Nayan Padmasagar Maharaj, Acharya Lokesh Muniji Maharaj, Dandi Swami Param Pujya Shri Jitendra Anand Saraswati, Pujya Gyani Shri Ramsinghji Rathod (Gujarat In-charge) from the Sikh community, Sant Shiromani Shri Divya Prakash Das, Peethadhishwar Avdhoot Baba Arun Giriji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Rajendra Namgiri Ji Maharaj, Pandharpur’s Swami Devvrat, Swami Bharatanand, Param Pujaniya Swaroopan, Swaminarayan Sampraday’s Sant Shri Kothari Swami, Bodhisattva Sant Maharaj, and several other saints. Also present were Maharashtra minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha; MLAs Sanjay Upadhyay and Manisha Chaudhary.

The event is being organised by Kiritbhai Doshi, managing trustee of Labdhi Vikram Janseva Trust, along with Pravinbhai Jain and Krishna Rana. The conference has scholarly guidance from Jain philosopher Kumarpal Desai, Dr. Sarayu Doshi, renowned archaeologist Dr Arvind Jamkhedkar, and Dr Sejal Shah. The event received support from the Mumbai Jain Sanghs.

Alongside the Rushabhayan programme, a historical and religious exhibition has been organised by the Sarva Dharma Samuh. The event, being held at Kora Kendra Ground No. 4, Borivali West, will be visited by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with many prominent leaders, saints, and acharyas.

