 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Victory

In the wake of India’s victory over South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a special overnight cleanliness drive outside Dr. DY Patil Stadium to manage post-match waste and maintain hygiene in the area.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
NMMC sanitation teams conduct overnight clean-up outside DY Patil Stadium after India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 final victory | X - NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of India’s victory over South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a special overnight cleanliness drive outside Dr. DY Patil Stadium to manage post-match waste and maintain hygiene in the area.

Coordinated Effort By Civic Officials

The Solid Waste Management Department launched the operation immediately after the final match, anticipating the massive turnout of cricket fans.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, the drive was executed with the coordination of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ajay Gadade, sanitation officers, and inspectors from the Nerul division.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 135 Unauthorised Slum Structures On Government Land In Malad's Malvani During Joint Operation
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 135 Unauthorised Slum Structures On Government Land In Malad's Malvani During Joint Operation
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division

11 Tonnes Of Waste Collected

More than 40 sanitation workers participated in the operation, collecting about 11 tonnes of waste, which was promptly transported to the Turbhe Solid Waste Management Project site for processing.

Similar Operations During Tournament Matches

Similar late-night clean-up operations had earlier been carried out after matches held at DY Patil Stadium on October 20, 23, 26, and 30 during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

The final match on November 2 also witnessed the same overnight effort that continued until dawn to ensure the area remained spotless, said a spokesperson from NMMC.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Turbhe Residents Launch Signature Campaign Against NMMC Over...
article-image

NMMC Commissioner Praises Sanitation Teams

“Maintaining the city’s reputation as one of India’s cleanest urban centres is our top priority, especially during major international events that draw global attention,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, adding, “Our sanitation teams worked tirelessly through the night to ensure fans and residents alike experience a clean and welcoming Navi Mumbai.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...