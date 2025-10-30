Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Turbhe Residents Launch Signature Campaign Against NMMC Over Neglect Of Public Toilets

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and Turbhe residents hold a signature campaign demanding urgent sanitation action from NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) party, along with residents of Turbhe, has launched a signature campaign against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging complete neglect of public sanitation facilities in the area.

Locals from Indiranagar, Bagade Company, Ganpati Pada, Chuna Bhatti, and Bonsari have complained about the deplorable condition of public toilets used by thousands daily. The facilities, they said, have become breeding grounds for filth and disease — with broken doors, cracked walls, no water supply, non-functional lights, and unbearable stench.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Immediate Civic Action

“This is not just a civic issue; it’s a question of human dignity and health,” said Mahesh Kotiwale, Navi Mumbai deputy district chief and city chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT). He added that despite repeated complaints to the civic authorities, no action has been taken beyond verbal assurances.

Party leaders claimed that the unhygienic conditions have begun to affect public health, with the risk of diseases spreading across the area. “The corporation’s apathy is unacceptable. We demand immediate cleaning, repair, and rebuilding of all public toilets in the Turbhe division,” Kotiwale said.

Signature Campaign Draws Massive Public Support

The campaign saw participation from deputy city chief Siddharam Shilwant, division chief Ismail Shaikh, deputy division chief Anwar Khan, Jitu Gaikwad, Jayesh Kamble, Kartik Pillai, and several Yuva Sena and local leaders.

A large number of residents, including senior citizens, women, and children, joined the drive to sign the petition and register their protest. The party has warned of an agitation if the civic body fails to act immediately.

