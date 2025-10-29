Navi Mumbai News: Power Outage Forces Family To Perform Last Rites Under Car Headlights At Ghansoli Crematorium; MNS Demands Generators At All NMMC Facilities

Family forced to perform last rites under car headlights after power outage at Ghansoli Sector 16 crematorium in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A sudden power outage forced family gathered to conduct last rites at a crematorium under the headlights of parked vehicles.

Incident At Ghansoli Sector 16 Crematorium

The shocking incident unfolded at the Ghansoli Sector 16 crematorium on Monday night. "we had assembled at the crematorium to conduct the last rites in the evening but there was no electricity. When inquired with the ward office they assured of restoring the power in few minutes but nothing happened," said a resident and (MNS) Navi Mumbai City Organizer for the Roads and Infrastructure Cell, Sandeep Galugade.

Rituals Conducted Under Flashlights And Car Beams

The lack of electricity left the entire crematorium in darkness, compelling grieving family members to complete the funeral rituals using mobile flashlights and car beams.

Citizens Express Outrage Over NMMC’s Negligence

The incident sparked outrage among the citizens present, who slammed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its insensitive and careless approach to basic civic amenities.

Criticism Over Lack Of Basic Facilities

“NMMC has failed to provide even basic facilities at such emotionally sensitive places. On one hand, crores are spent on projects and publicity, but on the other, the corporation ignores essential civic services,” Galugade said.

Demand For Backup Power At Crematoriums

He added that the incident caused not only emotional distress but also raised safety concerns for those present in the crematorium.

“A crematorium is used round the clock, and there must be an alternative power backup to prevent such distressing situations. The municipal corporation must immediately install power generators at every crematorium in Navi Mumbai,” Galugade demanded.

MNS Seeks Immediate Corrective Action

The MNS has urged the NMMC administration to take immediate corrective measures to ensure that no family has to endure such indignity and hardship during the final rites of their loved ones. Repeated attempts to get in touch with the ward officers went unanswered.

