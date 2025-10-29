 Maritime Week 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Maritime Leaders Conclave In Mumbai, Says India’s Ports Among World’s Most Efficient'
Maritime Week 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Maritime Leaders Conclave In Mumbai, Says India’s Ports Among World’s Most Efficient'

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi attends India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29 attended the India Maritime Week 2025 at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. He inaugurated Investment MoUs and launched key initiatives for the shipping and shipbuilding sector at the Maritime Leaders' Conclave.

His participation reflects the deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

While addressing Maritime Leaders Conclave, the Prime Minister said, "Maritime sector driving India's growth; over last decade, it has transformed significantly, boosting trade and port infrastructure."

Further adding, he said, "Today, India's ports are counted among most efficient in developing world; in many aspects, they are performing even better."

Calling India's maritime sector moving forward with rapid speed and energy, the Prime Minister said, "The year 2025 has been a very important year for maritime sector. In the year 2024-25, India's major ports have created a new record by handling the highest-ever cargo so far. Not only this, but for the first time, an Indian port has also initiated a megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility, and Kandla Port has accomplished this achievement..."

The Prime Minister highlighted that major milestone has been achieved at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with the commencement of operations at Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) Phase 2 which has doubled the terminal’s handling capacity, establishing JNPT as the largest container port in India.

After the address, the Prime Minister will have close door interaction with CEOs between 5.35 pm to 7 pm, India Maritime Week website stated.

Devendra Fadnavis's Address At Maritime Conclave

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also addressed the conclave and said that since the last three days, a very productive deliberation has been continuously taking place at the conference. Adding to itm he said, "I believe that the India Maritime Week 2025 is establishing such a dialogue platform that will help us understand how far the changes in the maritime sector and the benefits arising from them are reaching across the nation and the world."

