 Mumbai News: KEM Hospital To Install Advanced Video EEG Unit For Precise Epilepsy And Neurological Disorder Diagnosis
The civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital is all set to enhance its neurological diagnostic capabilities with the installation of an advanced Video EEG (Electroencephalogram) unit, which will significantly improve the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: The civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital is all set to enhance its neurological diagnostic capabilities with the installation of an advanced Video EEG (Electroencephalogram) unit, which will significantly improve the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already approved the purchase of the high-end equipment, and the tender process has been initiated. Once operational, the facility will make it possible for patients to undergo long-duration and highly accurate neurological evaluations within the hospital premises, eliminating the need to seek such specialized testing in private or out-of-state facilities.

What The Video EEG Will Do

A Video EEG is a sophisticated diagnostic technology that records the brain’s electrical activity (EEG) while simultaneously capturing the patient’s physical behaviour on video. This synchronized recording helps doctors accurately identify the type of epileptic seizure, pinpoint the specific region of the brain where it originates, and assess its frequency and severity.

The test, which may last anywhere between 24 to 72 hours, is particularly valuable for patients with complex or treatment-resistant epilepsy, as it helps distinguish between different kinds of seizure disorders and non-epileptic events.

Facility To Boost Public Neurology Care In Mumbai

According to senior BMC officials, the new facility will strengthen KEM Hospital’s neurology department and ensure that patients receive world-class diagnostic and monitoring services locally.

“With this advanced Video EEG setup, our doctors will be able to make more precise diagnoses and tailor treatments accordingly. It’s a big step forward for public healthcare in Mumbai,” said a senior civic health officer.

“The initiative aligns with the BMC’s ongoing efforts to modernize civic hospitals and make advanced medical technologies accessible to underprivileged and middle-income patients across the city,” added the official.

