Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Amid rising political tensions over alleged bogus voters and double voting, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has issued detailed instructions to its officials for verifying and handling duplicate and triplicate names in the voters’ lists ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The Commission has directed officials to obtain a written declaration from voters whose names appear more than once in the electoral roll, affirming that they will cast their vote only at the polling station assigned to them. It also reiterated that it cannot delete voters’ names, as the rolls are sourced directly from those prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the Assembly elections.

Political Outcry Prompts SEC Action

The move comes just days after opposition parties announced a massive morcha on November 1 against the Election Commission, accusing it of inaction over the issue of duplicate voters allegedly casting multiple votes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also challenged the Commission to hold elections only after correcting the rolls, demanding immediate measures to ensure fairness and transparency.

Commission Directs Local Verification Of Entries

In response, the State Election Commission on Tuesday directed its officers to take all necessary steps to maintain transparency and accuracy in the electoral process. The order instructed officials to verify the voters’ lists carefully and act upon duplicate entries following the prescribed procedure.

According to the directive, voter lists used for municipal and panchayat elections are derived from Assembly constituency rolls prepared by the ECI, as mandated by law. These are subdivided into wards or electoral divisions, though voter details such as names and addresses remain unchanged from the original Assembly lists.

Duplicate Entries Marked For Verification

The order further clarifies that any potential duplicate entries in provisional or final rolls will be marked with a double asterisk ()**. Such cases will undergo local verification, during which officials will check the voter’s name, gender, address, and photograph.

If duplicates are confirmed, the voter will need to submit a written declaration specifying the exact polling station within the relevant ward or division where they intend to vote. Once declared, they cannot vote at any other polling station.

Protocol For Non-Responding Voters

If a voter with a suspected duplicate entry fails to respond before election day, polling officials have been instructed to follow a strict verification protocol.

If such a voter appears to cast a vote, they must provide a written undertaking stating that they have not voted elsewhere. Only after confirming their identity and receiving this declaration will they be permitted to vote.

SEC Emphasizes Integrity Of Electoral Process

The SEC has underlined that these measures are vital to preserve the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the local body elections. It has directed all officers to implement the instructions meticulously to prevent any irregularities.

This comprehensive order marks the Commission’s first major response following opposition criticism and the planned November 1 morcha, signaling a move to restore public confidence in the state’s electoral process.

VVPAT Use Not Feasible For Local Body Polls: SEC

The Maharashtra SEC has also clarified that the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in local body elections is not possible at present, as no legal provision exists for it under current laws or rules.

The Commission explained that most local body polls in Maharashtra follow a multi-member ward system, where each voter can cast three to four votes. To adapt VVPAT for this model, a Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) comprising all State Election Commissions is studying the feasibility of developing suitable Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The SEC said that a final report from the TEC is still awaited, and a decision on VVPAT implementation will be taken only after necessary legal amendments and technical recommendations are received.