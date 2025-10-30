Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s probe into the fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist case has widened, exposing a sophisticated document forgery racket spanning Mumbai, Delhi, and Jharkhand. The main accused, Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer (60) arrested from Versova’s Yari Road earlier this mont has now been linked to multiple fake identity operations involving his brother and other associates.

Brother Arrested in Delhi With Forged Documents

According to police sources, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested Akhtar’s brother, Adil Husaini alias Syed Adil Hussain alias Mohammad Adil Husaini alias Naseemuddin, from the Seemapuri area of Delhi. Adil was found in possession of multiple fake passports and other forged documents. The Delhi Police confirmed that the arrest followed intelligence inputs shared by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

International Travel and Security Concerns

Investigations have revealed that Adil was deeply involved in creating fake passports and identity cards using counterfeit Aadhaar cards and supporting documents. One original and two forged passports were recovered from him. Preliminary findings indicate that Adil not only created these forgeries but also used them for international travel, including to Pakistan and other countries, raising suspicions of possible links with foreign atomic agencies.

Accomplice Arrested in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has arrested another accused, Monazir Khan (34), from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He allegedly supplied forged documents including fake BARC ID cards, Aadhaar, and educational certificates to Akhtar Hussain. When produced before the court for the second time, Monazir was remanded to police custody until November 1, while Akhtar has been sent to judicial custody.

Family Lies and Passport Forgery

During interrogation, Akhtar had falsely claimed that his brother Adil was dead. His subsequent arrest in Delhi, however, disproved this.

Investigators suspect that Monazir Khan prepared Adil’s fake passport in 2016 using documents linked to an address in Jamshedpur that Akhtar had sold years earlier. The passport verification process reportedly failed to detect the discrepancy a lapse now under review by Jharkhand Police and passport authorities.

Fake Credentials and Sensitive Material Found

Further investigations have shown that Akhtar used at least three fake passports under the name Alexander Palmer, along with bogus PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driving licences, and mark sheets from the Bihar Intermediate Education Board and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (Odisha). Authorities also recovered documents related to nuclear technology and maps suspected to contain sensitive data.

Digital Trail and VPN Masking

Forensic analysis of Akhtar’s phone revealed his use of advanced tools such as Super VPN Pro to mask his location while traveling under false identities across India and abroad since 2015.

Legal Action and Broader Investigation

A case has been registered at Versova Police Station under Sections 319(2), 336(2), 337, 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 61(2) and 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act. Both Mumbai and Delhi Police are coordinating with Jharkhand authorities to determine how these forged documents passed scrutiny and whether official collusion was involved.

National Security Implications

Officials believe the case points to a high-level forgery network operating under the guise of scientific and government identities, raising concerns of potential national security breaches linked to the fake BARC credentials.