 Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway
As per the FIR filed by the Pant Nagar police, the complainant, Dr Jayprakash Pednekar, a Thane resident, practises at Kaushalya Hospital. Around 6pm on October 27, he left Mahim to travel to Thane in his Skoda car.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:03 AM IST
article-image

A 61-year-old doctor claimed to have been targeted in a road rage incident, with the accused car driver and the accompanying trio allegedly intimidating and smashing his vehicle's windows, while they drove on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). A case has been lodged and the accused – Uttam Butiya, (car driver), Mayur Ugrejiya, both aged 35 years, Paresh Ugrejiya, 27, and Prakash Solanki, 34 – are yet to be arrested. They are residents of Ghatkopar East.

As per the FIR filed by the Pant Nagar police, the complainant, Dr Jayprakash Pednekar, a Thane resident, practises at Kaushalya Hospital. Around 6pm on October 27, he left Mahim to travel to Thane in his Skoda car. The doctor alleged that while driving on the EEH around 7pm, a Maruti Swift car cut lanes aggressively, came dangerously close and even tried to ram into his vehicle.

Dr Pednekar said that he got frightened and did not stop, however, the accused kept chasing him. He added that he was compelled to halt upon reaching the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar bridge. The accused got out of their car, shouted at him and smashed his car windows, as per the FIR.

