 Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link
Further inspection of Vyas's mobile phone revealed a contact saved as "Bharat Mann," whose WhatsApp display picture featured the Ashok Stambh (Emblem of India) likely used to create an illusion of official authority.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:10 AM IST
Fake 'Minister's PA' Entry At Mumbai CP's Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Mumbai Police have registered a case of cheating after three individuals gained entry into the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office during the weekly Janata Darbar (Grievance Redressal) session, after one of them identified as Dhirendra Kumar Vyas falsely claimed to have links with the personal assistant (PA) of a Union Minister. The accused have been identified as Dhirendra Kumar Vyas, and an FIR has been registered against both of them.

Entry During Weekly Janata Darbar

Every Tuesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti conducts a Janata Darbar at the Commissioner’s office to hear public grievances. On the afternoon of October 28, around 3:30 pm, businessman Ashok Shah (58) from Santacruz, Jeetendra Vyas (57) from Kandivali, and Dhirendra Kumar Vyas (52) from Bhayandar arrived at the CP office, claiming they had come through the reference of the “Central Minister’s PA,” Bharat Mann, to meet the Commissioner.

False Claim of Ministerial Connection

When questioned by police personnel, Dhirendra Vyas stated that Ashok Shah had been a victim of financial fraud and that Bharat Mann, allegedly the PA of a Union Minister, had arranged a meeting with the Commissioner to discuss the issue. However, upon verification, police found that no such person named Bharat Mann was employed as a PA to any Union Minister.

Evidence from Mobile Phone

Further inspection of Vyas’s mobile phone revealed a contact saved as “Bharat Mann,” whose WhatsApp display picture featured the Ashok Stambh (Emblem of India) likely used to create an illusion of official authority. Police sources confirmed that Vyas already had a previous cheating case registered against him at Kalachowki Police Station in 2015.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Vyas was detained from the CP’s office, and an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 319 (cheating by personation), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was later arrested, issued a notice, and released, officials said.

Crime Branch Takes Over

The Crime Branch Unit 1 has now taken over the investigation and is tracing the person operating the mobile number under the name “Bharat Mann.” Police suspect the possibility of a larger impersonation racket.

