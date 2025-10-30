Mumbai News: 19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship

19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship |

A moment of immense pride for Mumbai, as nineteen students from Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan, Chembur, have been selected to represent India at the 14th Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2025, to be held in Goa from October 31 to November 2.

Organized by the Gymnastics Federation of India, the event will see Asia’s top acrobatic gymnasts compete .

But for Chembur’s Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan, the championship marks a milestone as the school emerges as a powerhouse of Indian acrobatic gymnastics.

Coach Rahul Sasane, said, " Our students are the pride of Chembur and of India. They have worked incredibly hard, balancing academics and intense training. Representing the nation on such a big stage is a dream come true for themand they’re ready to make India proud."

The school’s talented athletes include World Games champions Rutuja Jagdale, Arna Patil, and Achal Gurav, along with international medalists Akash Gosavi and Aditya Khasase. Adding to the strength of the team are National Champions Sanvi Shinde and Aditya Dighe, who swept all gold medals at the recent National Championships in Uttarakhand.

Since October 12, 2025, the students have been part of the national training camp in Goa, working under the guidance of veteran coach Rahul Sasane and a team of technical specialists. Their focus, dedication, and teamwork have drawn praise from all quarters.

Sumit M. K, Head of the Technical Committee for India Acrobatic Gymnastics, added:

"The contribution of institutions like Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan has been crucial in nurturing talent. This school has consistently produced champions who bring international recognition to India."

As the championship begins, the Chembur-based institute stands at the heart of India’s campaign — symbolizing how grassroots training, mentorship, and passion can propel young athletes onto the Asian stage.

International Judge Yogesh Pawar commended the school’s role in elevating standards:

"Over the years, we’ve seen Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan become the ground for discipline, artistry, and technical excellence in gymnastics. Their students are setting benchmarks for others to follow."

