 Maharashtra Association Of Resident Doctors Seeks Justice For Satara Doctor, To Begin Stir From November 3
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will begin an indefinite statewide protest from November 3, demanding justice for a Phaltan-based woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide after facing harassment and assault. Doctors will suspend non-emergency duties and hold symbolic campaigns calling for systemic reforms and workplace dignity.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Association Of Resident Doctors Seeks Justice For Satara Doctor, To Begin Stir From November 3 | Sourced

Mumbai: Seeking justice for the woman doctor who is said to have ended her life in Phaltan, Satara, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced to go on an indefinite statewide “peaceful” agitation from November 3. The medicos have warned to suspend all non-emergency duties, while continuing emergency and ICU services, until the government takes “concrete action”.

On November 4, doctors across Mumbai have planned a rally. The fraternity vowed to escalate protests if justice is delayed. The protest for “long-overdue systemic reforms” has been planned in phases, with the doctors wearing black ribbons on duty from October 29. The next day, hospitals will display awareness banners, while doctors will stick black tape on their mouths to represent silenced voices.

Digital art and rangoli campaigns carrying messages of justice and workplace dignity will be organised on October 31. Between November 1 and 2, a social media awareness drive will amplify the campaign using hashtags #JusticeForDoctors and #JusticeForPhaltanMO alongside candle marches at the Gateway of India and CSMT.

Describing the doctor's suicide as a “turning point”, MARD said the agitation will remain disciplined and patient-sensitive. “This is not just about one doctor, it is about restoring dignity and protection for every medical professional,” the association said. The Phaltan-based doctor allegedly ended her life on October 23. In a note written on her palm, she accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of sexual assault and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, of harassment.

The deceased had previously raised concerns about being “forced” to issue fitness certificates and alter medical records. Her death triggered widespread outrage, with resident doctors across the state demanding accountability.

