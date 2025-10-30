 Guinness World Record Set In Mumbai For Largest Mosaic Promoting Breast Self-Examination
Guinness World Record Set In Mumbai For Largest Mosaic Promoting Breast Self-Examination

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
SBI Life employees and volunteers create a world-record mosaic in Mumbai using 1,191 ‘Hug of Life’ bags to spread breast cancer awareness | File Photo

Mumbai: A Guinness World Record was achieved on Wednesday in Mumbai with the creation of the largest mosaic using 1,191 ‘Hug of Life’ hot water bags, spelling out the message: “Take A Breast Self-Exam with Thanks-A-Dot.” The effort aims to make breast health a part of everyday conversation, encouraging women to prioritise self-care through regular breast self-examination.

Rising Cases Of Breast Cancer In India

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for nearly one in four cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60% of breast cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages, where treatment options are limited and survival rates drop.

Early detection can significantly improve outcomes, with up to 90% of cases curable if identified in time. Cultural hesitation, stigma, and the tendency to prioritise family health over personal care often prevent women from addressing their own health needs.

Symbol Of Awareness And Empowerment

The mosaic event was organised by employees of SBI Life Insurance, partners, and volunteers, turning everyday objects into a powerful symbol of awareness and empowerment. The campaign is part of the Thanks-A-Dot initiative, launched in 2019, which encourages women to normalise conversations around breast health and practise self-examination.

Innovative ‘Hug Of Life’ Tool

In 2023, the initiative introduced the ‘Hug of Life’ hot water bag, the world’s first bag with three-dimensional lumps, designed as a tactile learning aid to help women practise safe and confident breast self-exams.

Voices Behind The Movement

Reflecting on the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, said, “Through Thanks-A-Dot, we are creating a movement where self-care becomes a shared conversation at home and in communities. Achieving this milestone is a step toward empowering women to prioritise their health and make breast self-examination a regular habit.”

Actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry added, “Having battled breast cancer myself, I know how critical early detection is. This initiative opens doors for conversations that are still rare, inspiring women to learn, act, and empower themselves.”

Message Of Empathy And Purpose

Through this campaign, the philosophy — “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye” — is reinforced, blending awareness, empathy, and purpose to ensure women’s health is given the priority it deserves.

