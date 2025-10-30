Resident Doctors Stage Statewide Protest In Maharashtra Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor |

Mumbai: Maharashtra resident doctors, under the banner of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), held a peaceful state-wide protest on Thursday, 30th October 2025, following the tragic death of a young government medical officer posted at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, Satara. The protest, themed “Our Voice Has Been Silenced”, involved doctors across hospital premises and OPDs displaying awareness banners, wearing black ribbons and black tape on their mouths, and conducting digital campaigns highlighting safety, justice, and dignity in medical service.

The doctor had reportedly raised complaints of harassment, including allegations against a police officer, before her death, bringing attention to systemic gaps in the protection and grievance redressal mechanisms for medical professionals.

MARD has demanded the transfer of the investigation to an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT), a fast-track judicial process with a special public prosecutor, compensation of Rs 5 crore for the deceased doctor’s family, employment for an eligible family member, and broader reforms including mental health support, POSH/ICC enforcement, and legal protection for whistle-blowers.

The protest remained patient-sensitive, disciplined, and symbolic, aiming to raise public awareness and urge authorities for immediate action. The agitation is set to escalate from 3rd November with potential suspension of non-emergency duties and a statewide rally at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

A senior member of Central MARD, stated, “This incident is not just about one doctor, it is about restoring dignity and protection for every medical professional.” The protest underscores a growing call for accountability and structural reforms in Maharashtra’s public health system.

