Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Lalbagh Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered

Kalachowki police probe ₹9.7 lakh cyber fraud case after senior citizen duped in digital arrest scam

Mumbai: Cybercriminals impersonating the Nashik police officials duped a 74-year-old Vijaykumar Krishnarao Malkar, a resident of Lalbagh, into transferring Rs 9.70 lakh under the pretext of a digital arrest threat. The case is currently being investigated by the Kalachowki police.

Fake Calls Claiming Terror Link

According to the FIR, Malkar, who resides with his family at Krishnavihar Society, Lalbagh, received a call on October 14 from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the Nashik police and informed Malkar that a bank account had been opened in his name with Rs 2.5 crore deposited, allegedly by a terrorist organization. The caller warned that Malkar would need to appear in Nashik for police verification.

Threats Of Arrest Through WhatsApp Video Calls

The next day, Malkar received a WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudsters again claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Nashik Crime Branch. They issued a digital arrest notice and threatened that failure to cooperate would lead to his arrest. They further instructed Malkar to share his bank account details and transfer the money to their account for verification, assuring him that the funds would be returned.

Multiple Transfers Under Pressure

Frightened, Malkar transferred Rs 3,20,211 via RTGS from his Bank of Maharashtra account to the fraudsters’ Axis Bank account on October 15. On October 17, he received another video call, with the fraudsters threatening that his son would also be arrested if he did not comply.

Under pressure, Malkar transferred an additional Rs 6,50,211, bringing the total amount lost to Rs 9,70,422. After this, the fraudsters ceased all communication, and the money was never returned.

Case Registered; Investigation Underway

Realizing he had been scammed, Malkar contacted the Cyber Helpline at 1930 and filed a complaint at the Kalachowki police station. The police have registered a case against unknown persons under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act sections 318(4), 319(2) and the Information Technology (IT) Act sections 66(C) and 66(D), and the investigation is ongoing.

