Mumbai Cyber Police Issue Alert Against WhatsApp Hacking, Loan App Blackmail Scams; Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant And Report Frauds

Mumbai: The cyber crime police have issued advisories for citizens warning them against the ongoing cyber crime frauds such as WhatsApp hacking and blackmailing through bogus loan apps scams.

WhatsApp Hacking On The Rise

Informing about the WhatsApp hacking fraud, the alert stated that cyber criminals are increasingly hijacking WhatsApp accounts to impersonate victims and defraud their contacts.

They often trick users into sharing their Google verification code or OTP (One-Time Password), claiming it’s needed to fix a technical issue, join a group, or verify identity. Once the code is shared, the attacker installs WhatsApp on their own device using the victim’s number and gains full access to chats and contacts.

"After gaining control, the criminal sends messages to the victim’s friends, family, and colleagues—often pretending to be the victim or a senior officer. Employees of businesses may receive urgent requests for money transfers or sensitive information, believing it’s from their boss. This leads to financial loss and reputational damage," the alert stated.

Steps To Recover A Hacked WhatsApp Account

"If your WhatsApp is hacked, immediately uninstall WhatsApp from your phone, reinstall WhatsApp and wait for the Google code or OTP to activate your account, sometimes, WhatsApp may take a few hours to send the code, once reinstalled, the criminal’s access is automatically revoked. Criminals often target senior citizens or digitally unaware individuals who may not understand the risks of sharing codes. Awareness across all age groups is essential," the alert added.

Preventive Measures For Users

"Never share OTPs or Google codes with anyone—even trusted contacts. enable two-step verification in WhatsApp settings, do not respond to suspicious calls or messages asking for codes or urgent money, alert your contacts immediately if your account is compromised, educate senior citizens and digitally unaware users, set clear protocols for financial approvals in workplaces, always verify money requests through alternate channels and report incidents promptly to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in," the alert stated.

Blackmail Through Bogus Loan Apps

Warning citizens about the blackmailing through bogus loan apps, the alert stated, "The scammers target girls, youth, and vulnerable users. Cybercriminals send fake links disguised as job offers, cashback deals, or loan approvals. Clicking the link installs a malicious loan app. ₹5000 or more is transferred to the victim’s account without consent. Then begins harassment in the form of threats to repay, vulgar photo blackmail using morphed images from the victim’s phone gallery."

Police Advise On Digital Safety

"Do not click on unknown or suspicious links. Install apps only from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Deny unnecessary permissions (gallery, contacts, mic). Use trusted antivirus and keep your phone updated. Avoid sharing personal photos or sensitive data online," the alert stated.

