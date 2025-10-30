Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery November 1, 2025: Check First Prize ₹2 Crore, Draw Date, Ticket Price & Other Details

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 |

Mumbai, October 30: The excitement is soaring as the Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 is all set to be drawn on November 1, 2025. Conducted by the Maharashtra State Lottery Department, this festive bumper draw promises some of the biggest rewards of the year - with a grand first prize of ₹2 crore.

The Diwali Bumper Draw is one of the most awaited lottery events in Maharashtra, attracting thousands of hopeful participants every year. With tickets priced at just ₹200, the scheme offers a chance for players to win life-changing prizes this festive season.

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Draw 2025 - Prize Structure

First Prize: ₹2 Crore (₹1 crore each for 2 series)

Second Prize: ₹10 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹3 Lakh

The draw date is officially scheduled for Saturday, November 1, under the supervision of the Maharashtra State Lottery authorities. The results will be declared live on the official website lottery.maharashtra.gov.in and displayed on various lottery result platforms shortly after the draw.

How to Check Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Results

1. Visit the official Maharashtra State Lottery website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on the “Diwali Bumper Draw Result 2025” link.

3. Download the PDF file containing the winning ticket numbers.

4. Match your lottery number with the official winners list.

Participants can also check live updates and the winner list through trusted online portals that share Maharashtra State Lottery results in real-time.

Festive Bonanza for Participants

The Diwali Bumper draw adds a spark of excitement and hope to the festive celebrations across Maharashtra. With massive rewards and a reasonable ticket price, the 2025 edition promises to be one of the grandest draws organized by the Maharashtra State Lottery Department.

Winners are advised to keep their original tickets safe and contact the nearest authorized lottery center or state office to claim their prize following verification and tax deductions as per government norms.

Key Details at a Glance

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Draw 2025

First Prize: ₹2 Crore (₹1 crore x 2 series)

Second Prize: ₹10 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹3 Lakh

Ticket Price: ₹200

Draw Date: November 1, 2025

Organiser: Maharashtra State Lottery

Official Website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

Disclaimer:

The Free Press Journal does not endorse or promote participation in lottery games. Readers are adviced to exercise caution, as excessive involvement in lotteries can be addictive and carries financial risk. The information presented here is purely for news and informational purposes and should not be considered as encouragement or recommendation to play.