 PMC Holds Meeting To Strengthen Use Of Marathi Across Panvel City
The meeting was organized following a request from the state-level representatives of the Marathi Unification Committee to hold discussions with Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale on strengthening Marathi usage across the city. Acting on the Commissioner’s instructions, the session was chaired by Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, who interacted with committee members on their key demands.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) hosted a meeting with the Marathi Unification Committee at its headquarters on Thursday to discuss measures for the promotion and preservation of the Marathi language.

Discussions focused on ensuring that shop nameboards across the municipal area are displayed in Marathi, that government and private signboards are written in Marathi, encouraging the use of Marathi in schools and colleges, and singing of the State Song along with the National Anthem.

Officials also briefed the committee on activities conducted by the civic body during the Classical Marathi Language Promotion Week, held from October 3 to October 9, which featured quiz competitions, essay writing contests, lectures, and exhibitions promoting Marathi language and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Manager Gawde emphasized that the Panvel Municipal Corporation remains committed and proactive in promoting the use of Marathi in all official and public domains.

The meeting was attended by General Administration Department Head.

