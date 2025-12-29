 BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
As per the arrangement, out of the total 227 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 137 seats, while the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will fight 90 seats in the BMC election.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai, December 29: Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing plan on Monday. The formula outlines how seats will be divided between the two main partners in the alliance for the civic polls.

As per the arrangement, out of the total 227 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 137 seats, while the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will fight 90 seats in the BMC election. This division is aimed at ensuring coordination between the two parties and avoiding direct contests in most wards.

There are that both BJP and Shiv Sena will also share a part of their seat quota with their smaller allied parties. These allies are expected to be given select seats based on local strength and past performance.

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra announced the schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026. Voting for all 227 civic seats in Mumbai will be held on January 15, 2026.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place the next day, on January 16, 2026. The elections will decide the new civic body that will run Mumbai’s local administration.

The seat-sharing understanding is seen as an important step as parties prepare for one of the most closely watched civic elections in the country. The BMC election is crucial not only for city governance but also for setting the political tone in Maharashtra ahead of future state and national polls in 2026.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming BMC elections.

