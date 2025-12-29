 PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
Ahead of PMC Elections 2025, the Panvel civic body has launched a three-day mandatory training programme for 4,205 election staff. The initiative aims to ensure error-free, transparent polling across 20 wards and 660 polling stations.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation officials and staff attend mandatory election training ahead of PMC General Elections 2025 | File Photo

Panvel, Dec 29: Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Elections 2025, the civic body on Monday began a three-day mandatory training programme for all officers and employees involved in the election process, aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent polls.

Training Sessions Underway Till December 31

The training sessions are being held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha and will continue till December 31. A total of 4,205 officers and staff members are undergoing the training.

Polling Arrangements And Deployment Plan Explained

According to PMC officials, elections will be conducted across 20 wards with 660 polling stations. For this purpose, the civic body has appointed six Returning Officers, 68 Zonal Officers, along with Presiding Officers, Assistant Polling Officers, support staff, and teams for 65 reserve polling stations. In all, 725 fully equipped teams have been formed.

Focus On Roles, Legal Provisions And EVM Handling

During the training, participants are being briefed on their roles and responsibilities before, during and after polling. Sessions include guidance on mock polls, identification of bogus voters, tendered voting, vote counting procedures, maintenance of statutory records, legal provisions, and emergency response measures. Hands-on training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is also being conducted.

Objective Is Error-Free And Transparent Elections

Officials said the objective of the programme is to prevent errors, confusion and malpractices, and to maintain the credibility and transparency of the election process. Attendance at the training is mandatory.

Commissioner Warns Of Strict Action Against Defaulters

Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Mangesh Chitale warned of strict action against defaulters. “Any officer or employee who remains absent from the training or fails to follow instructions will face action as per the directions of the State Election Commission, including criminal proceedings,” he said.

Senior Officials Guiding Election Staff

The training sessions will continue over the next two days, with senior and retired officials acting as resource persons to guide the election staff.

