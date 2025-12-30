Mumbai Crime: Mulund History-Sheeter Arrested For Attempting To Kill Wife After Bail; Threatened Her At Gunpoint

Mulund History-Sheeter Arrested For Attempting To Kill Wife After Bail; Threatened Her At Gunpoint | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: The Mulund police have arrested a notorious criminal, Balbir Singh, alias Ginni Lamba, 48, for allegedly attempting to murder his wife, Kamaljeet Kaur, by strangling her and threatening her at gunpoint. The incident occurred shortly after Lamba was released on bail for a previous offence.

Accused Has Long Criminal History In Mulund

According to the FIR, the victim, Kamaljeet Kaur Lamba, 49, resides in Mulund Colony with her husband and two sons, Satnam Singh, 23, and Asis Singh, 12. Balbir Singh is known for his criminal background, with several cases registered against him at the Mulund police station.

Earlier Police Action And Threats After Arrest

On October 29, 2025, around 12.30 pm, Balbir Singh allegedly picked up a quarrel with his wife over money for household expenses. When the argument escalated, Ginni physically assaulted his wife and children. Kamaljeet called the police helpline 100. Ginni allegedly unleashed his pet dog on the responding officers to prevent his arrest.

However, police used force to detain him and conducted a public parade of the criminal to the station. During the police action, Ginni allegedly threatened his wife, saying that she had sent him to jail and that once he was released, he would “settle scores” with her and their children.

Violence Resumes Immediately After Bail

The Mulund police arrested Ginni and lodged him at Thane Central Jail. Ginni was released and returned home on the morning of December 25. He immediately began terrorising the family, shouting, “You sent me to jail; I will not spare you.” He allegedly attempted to strangle Kamaljeet and went on a rampage, smashing the television and assaulting their children.

Gun Threat Leaves Family Helpless

The situation turned life-threatening the following morning at approximately 7:30 am. After a brief exit, Ginni returned with a pistol, pressed it against his wife’s forehead, and threatened to kill her. Despite the family’s screams for help, neighbours, paralysed by Ginni’s criminal reputation, allegedly locked their doors and windows instead of intervening.

Victim Approaches Police After Medical Treatment

Ginni fled the scene after warning the victim against approaching the police. Kamaljeet subsequently received medical treatment at Mulund Agarwal Hospital and filed a formal complaint at the Mulund police station. The police have booked Lamba under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody, an official said.

Balbir Singh, alias Ginni, is a known history-sheeter with a long record of extortion and assault against local hawkers and business owners. While police recently conducted a public march of the accused to break his influence in the area, his immediate possession of a firearm upon release has sparked fresh fear and sensation in the Mulund Colony locality.

