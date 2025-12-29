Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Man Booked For Assaulting BMC Officer During Poll Duty | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police on Sunday registered an FIR against a local resident for allegedly assaulting a public servant and using criminal force to deter him from discharging his official duty. The accused, Aftikar Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted a BMC officer during vehicle checks and videography being conducted in connection with the upcoming BMC elections.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the complainant Suresh Rathod, 37, a supervisor with the K East Ward of the BMC, resides in Kalyan East. In connection with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Election Commission had appointed Rathod to the Standing Survey Team (SST). He was deployed in the K/East Division and assigned duty as a Nodal Officer at the Milan Subway in Vile Parle East.

On Sunday at around 1.30am, Rathod was on duty at Milan Subway along with Dhiraj Panchal, an employee of PUTLT (contract company), who was assigned as a videographer. While Panchal was recording the vehicle-checking process, a passenger seated in the back seat of a car questioned him, asking, “Why are you shooting a video?” Panchal informed him that the videography was being carried out as part of the Election Commission’s work.

At this point, the passenger allegedly hit Panchal with his hand through the car door, got out of the vehicle, and began chasing him while shouting. He then forcibly caught Panchal, despite Rathod and his colleagues repeatedly requesting him to remain calm. Instead of complying, the accused allegedly continued shouting, obstructed the videography, and interfered with the official election-related duties being carried out by Rathod and his team. In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly ran towards Rathod, pushed him, assaulted Panchal, verbally abused them, and issued threats.

When Rathod asked for his identity, the accused identified himself as Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Vile Parle East. Following the incident, Rathod lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Aftikar Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

