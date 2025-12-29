Mumbai Traffic Constable Dismissed For Leaking Personal Data In ₹24.35 Lakh School Admission Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have dismissed traffic constable Amol Dattatray Aughade (PC No. 80059) for illegally sharing personal details of 143 citizens with a man involved in a school admission fraud. Aughade allegedly misused the e-challan system to access private information such as names, addresses, phone numbers and photographs. He then passed this data to Rajesh Kotwani in return for money, drinks, clothes and other favours.

Kotwani used the leaked details to contact parents and falsely promise nursery seats at a well-known school in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). He demanded a total of Rs 24.35 lakh from parents, claiming he was calling on behalf of the school. The scam came to light after two parents received WhatsApp calls on December 12. Kotwani asked one parent for Rs9.35 lakh and another for Rs15 lakh, saying quick payment was needed to secure admission.

He even shared his bank details. The parents grew suspicious and emailed the school. The school confirmed it was a fraud and filed a police complaint on November 13. An FIR was registered at BKC police station under charges of cheating, impersonation and defamation. During the probe, the police discovered Aughade had pulled data not only from his own device but also from colleagues’ devices.

Some of the information belonged to people who had never broken traffic rules. He sent the details to Kotwani via WhatsApp. The dismissal order described Aughade’s actions as reckless and criminal, done “without fear, responsibility or seriousness”. It added that the incident has damaged public trust in the e-challan system and the traffic police. The case is under investigation.

