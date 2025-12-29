BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls |

Bhiwandi: As the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) elections gather momentum, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its first list of 18 candidates, signalling a careful balance between experienced faces and new entrants. While the party has reposed faith in several former corporators and political families, it has also inducted a large number of first-time contenders in a bid to expand its electoral footprint.

Out of the 18 candidates announced, three are former corporators, one is the wife of a sitting corporator, and 14 are new faces, reflecting the party’s strategy of blending organisational experience with fresh energy.

Ward-wise Candidate Line-up

In Ward No. 16, BJP has fielded a mix of senior and new candidates. The candidates are:

Kshama Manoj Thakur (former corporator)

Rajesh Shetty

Paresh (Raju) Choughule

Sneha Mehul Patil

In Ward No. 22, the party has relied on seasoned leaders by nominating:

Shyam Agrawal (former corporator)

Vithoba Naik

In Ward No. 23, BJP has once again banked on experienced faces and family-backed candidates. The nominees are:

Nilesh Chaudhary (former corporator)

Narayan Chaudhary

Bharti Hanuman Chaudhary

Divya Patil

In Ward No. 1, which is being closely watched, BJP has fielded Meet Mahesh Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, indicating a strong push by the party leadership to consolidate its influence in this key ward. The other candidates in this ward are:

Advocate Ritesh Taware

Padma Krishna Gajangi

Sneha Vikas Bafna

In Ward No. 6, the party has nominated:

Advocate Vaibhav Eknath Bhoir

Dakshaben Bhupendra Patel

Meena Kunte

Vishal Dattatray Dumbare

High-Voltage Nomination Day

Monday witnessed massive crowds outside election offices across Bhiwandi as BJP candidates filed their nomination papers with impressive show of strength. In Tadali area, former corporator Nilesh Chaudhary led a vibrant procession before submitting his nomination, drawing a large number of party workers and supporters.

Adding to the political buzz, Mit Mahesh Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, took out a grand rally from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, turning the event into a major show of power. Supporters carrying party flags, chanting slogans, and bursting firecrackers marked his entry into the electoral fray.

Candidates and party leaders also visited temples along their rally routes, seeking divine blessings before formally entering the contest.

Political Significance

By fielding a mix of established corporators, relatives of sitting leaders, and a large number of fresh faces, the BJP appears to be aiming for both stability and expansion in the upcoming Bhiwandi civic elections. The strong show of force during the nomination process, particularly by the MLA’s son, is being seen as a clear message that the party is preparing for an aggressive and high-stakes electoral battle in the city.

With more candidate lists expected in the coming days, Bhiwandi’s political arena is set for an intense contest as all major parties step up their campaign strategies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/