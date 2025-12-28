Why Mumbai Dabbawalas Withdrew Their Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 | Explained

Mumbai: With the BMC Elections 2026 approaching, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has lost the backing of Mumbai’s well-known dabbawala community, after association president Subhas Talekar said that the promises made to them in 2017 remain unfulfilled. The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has now announced its support for the Mahayuti alliance. The elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with counting on January 16.

What promises did the undivided Shiv Sena make to dabbawalas in 2017?

According to the Loksatta.com report, in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena in its manifesto had made several promises to Mumbai’s dabbawalas, which included an independent company with government support of Rs 5 crore in the first year, providing bicycles and parking facilities, extending help for education and healthcare of dabbawalas and their families through corporate and social partnerships, and constructing a Dabbawala Bhavan in Mumbai. However, Talekar claimed that apart from the Dabbawala Bhavan, no other promises were fulfilled.

What led the Dabbawala Association extend support to Mahayuti?

Among the several long-pending issues of dabbawala workers, housing was the most important. Talekar stated that CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2014 had announced a scheme to provide fully equipped 500‑square‑foot houses to dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other programs for Rs 25.50 lakh each.

Moreover, according to the Loksatta.com report, Talekar also added that the CM sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of the dabbawala building. "Considering this support, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has decided to back Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the upcoming BMC polls.

Who won the 2017 BMC polls?

In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, followed by the BJP with 82. Of the 84 Shiv Sena corporators, 46 have since joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, along with 16 corporators from other parties. The BJP has also been joined by six corporators from other parties.

BMC Elections 2026

The BMC has 227 seats with a total electorate of 1,03,44,315 voters, comprising 55,16,707 men, 48,26,509 women and 1,099 voters registered as 'others'. Men constitute 53 per cent of the electorate, while women account for 47 per cent. The nomination process began on December 23 and will end on December 30, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

