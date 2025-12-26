BMC Elections 2026 | Sena vs Sena: The Battle For 10 Key Wards That Will Determine Who Rules The Marathi Heartland |

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, 2026, the city is witnessing a historic realignment. For the first time, the 'Thackeray' brand has seen a reconciliation, with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS forming a strategic alliance to secure the Marathi Manoos vote bank.

Opposing them is the formidable Mahayuti combine, where Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, backed by the BJP, aims to prove that the 'real' Sena is the one delivering development. With the Marathi identity at the centre of the campaign, here are 10 key battleground wards where the Sena-vs-Sena conflict might determine who truly holds the key to the Marathi heartland.

1. G-South (Worli & Prabhadevi)

Often called the 'centre' of Sena politics, this is Aaditya Thackeray’s home turf. The split here is personal; while UBT retains stalwarts like Kishori Pednekar, the Shinde faction has poached sitting former corporators like Samadhan Sarvankar. It is a prestige battle for the Thackeray legacy.

2. G-North (Dadar, Mahim & Matunga)

Dadar is the birthplace of the Shiv Sena. With the Sena UBT-MNS alliance, the Thackeray cousins are aiming to consolidate the traditional Marathi votes in areas like Shivaji Park. Shinde’s Sena is countering this with a heavy focus on local redevelopment promises.

3. F-South (Parel, Lalbaug & Sewri)

The heart of the former mill land, this ward is the quintessential Marathi bastion. Historically loyal to the 'Bow and Arrow,' the voters here are now torn between the emotional appeal of Matoshree and the administrative power of the current Deputy Chief Minister.

4. S-Ward (Bhandup & Vikhroli)

A massive suburban Marathi stronghold where the Sena has never lost its grip. This ward will test whether the ground-level Shakha workers stayed with Uddhav or migrated to Shinde for better resources.

5. R-North (Dahisar)

In the northern tip of the city, Dahisar’s Marathi population has traditionally balanced the scales. It is a high-intensity zone where the Shinde faction has made significant inroads through infrastructure projects recently.

6. K-East (Andheri East & Jogeshwari)

A mix of middle-class housing and slums, this ward saw a glimpse of the rivalry during the 2022 polls. It remains a litmus test for the MVA-MNS combine’s ability to hold the Marathi-speaking labour class.

7. M-West (Chembur)

Chembur has a dense Marathi-speaking pocket that has consistently sent Sena corporators to the BMC. The battle here is over who can claim the heritage of Balasaheb Thackeray more convincingly.

8. N-Ward (Ghatkopar)

While Ghatkopar has a large Gujarati population, the Marathi areas in Pant Nagar are decisive. The Shinde faction is leaning on its alliance with the BJP here to squeeze the UBT-MNS combine.

9. H-East (Bandra East)

Directly adjacent to Matoshree, this ward is a matter of survival for the Sena UBT. Any loss here would be a major blow to the Thackeray family’s local influence.

10. T-Ward (Mulund)

Though often viewed as a BJP fortress, the Marathi areas in Mulund are the 'swing' voters. The Sena UBT-MNS alliance is betting big on these voters to disrupt the Mahayuti’s dominance.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, the narrative is clear: Eknath Shinde is campaigning on Double-Engine development, while the Thackeray alliance is invoking the spirit of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and Marathi Asmita (pride). On January 16, Mumbai will finally know who the Marathi Manoos has chosen as their true guardian.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/