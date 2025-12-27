Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026, Mumbai Speaks Survey Exposes Deep Disconnect Between Citizens & Civic System

Maharashtra: Ahead Of BMC Polls, Mumbai Speaks Survey Exposes Deep Disconnect Between Citizens & Civic System | File Photo

Mumbai: Around 47.6% Mumbaikars try to resolve local issues but only 57% of them have seen their complaints being resolved, revealed a latest citizens's survey, Mumbai Speaks, which also revealed that about 70% of Mumbaikars are unaware about the ward committees while 35% citizens don't know how to contact their corporator.

Details

As the city gears up for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a non-government organisation Mumbai Citizens Forum (MCF) in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) released the findings of ‘Mumbai Speaks’ survey, which revealed a significant disconnect between Mumbaikars and their local governance, highlighting widespread unawareness of civic structures and a strong desire for increased citizen participation.

The eight-month-long study, encompassing responses from 5,450 citizens across all 227 municipal corporator wards, paints a clear picture of a populace eager to engage but lacking formal avenues and crucial information.

​The survey's findings underscore that basic civic issues like sanitation, water supply, solid waste management, clean air, and potholes remain the primary concerns for the majority of Mumbaikars. While nearly half (47.6%) of the respondents claimed to have attempted to resolve local issues, a disheartening 42.6% reported no resolution after lodging a complaint.

The Mumbai Speaks survey report highlights a profound lack of awareness regarding fundamental aspects of local governance as ​70% of respondents said that they were not aware of Prabhag Samiti (ward committees), crucial bodies designed for local decision-making. Similarly, about ​72% of Mumbaikars did not know the budget of the BMC, the highest across the country. While ​75% were unfamiliar with the local area development fund of the civic body and elected representatives, a significant 35% of citizens did not know how to contact their municipal corporators.

Despite the significant awareness gaps, the survey highlights an overwhelming desire among Mumbai citizens to actively participate in local governance. A remarkable 88.7% of respondents expressed a desire to be more involved in decision-making processes concerning their local communities. Citizens showed preferences for various platforms for participation, including area sabhas, ward committees, social media, and citizen forums.

With forthcoming BMC elections, the survey also indicated strong electoral participation, with 72.5% of citizens intending to vote, suggesting that Mumbaikars are ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box. ​The study also underscored the potential of technology, with many respondents favoring digital platforms like apps and Twitter to engage with local governance.

Dr. Kedar Diwan's Statement

Dr. Kedar Diwan, a trustee of MCF, told The Free Press Journal, “The study was undertaken to understand the current status of people's reaction to civic issues and awareness about the civic system. There is no formal system to establish engagement between people and the civic administration and we are trying to fill this gap.”

​The Mumbai Speaks survey was led by Prof. Manjula Bharathy of Center for Urban Policy and Governance at TISS which collected data from a diverse range of socio-economic backgrounds, age groups, and residential areas. Notably, 37.5% of responses (2,045) came from non-permanent housing (slum) areas, ensuring a comprehensive analysis of the city's demographics. Over 400 volunteers, including 250 students and around 150 volunteers of Mumbai Citizens Forum and partner NGOs, helped in conducting the survey.

“This study demonstrates how higher education institutions can contribute meaningfully to society. By engaging directly with ward committees and civic forums, we generate evidence that supports governance, while immersing students in the lived realities of urban democracy. It is a way of ensuring that academic work strengthens the everyday practice of democracy,” said Prof Bharathy.

Students from Ghatkopar's Smt P N Doshi Women’s College, Malad's N. Khandwala College and M D Shah Mahila College, Matunga's Smt MMP Shah Women’s College, Mulund's Deshpande Night College, Dadar's Kirti College as well as Fort's Siddharth College and St Xavier’s College participated in the survey activity to collect responses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/