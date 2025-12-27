Palghar Tragedy: Diamond Artisan Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders; 2 Detained

Diamond Artisan Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders; 2 Detained | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Chinchani village in Dahanu taluka, where a diamond artisan allegedly died by suicide after facing relentless harassment from private moneylenders.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Palghar district and once again brought the serious issue of illegal moneylending and its devastating impact on common citizens into focus.

Deceased Identified As Chinchani Resident Kishore Davane

The deceased, identified as Kishore Davane, a resident of Chinchani, earned his livelihood as a diamond maker and supported his family through his profession.

Allegations Of Exorbitant Interest And Mental Harassment

According to preliminary investigations, Davane had taken loans for business purposes from private moneylenders, who allegedly charged exorbitant interest rates. Continuous mental harassment, threats, and pressure for repayment reportedly pushed him to take the extreme step.

Five Moneylenders Booked, Two Arrested

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Vangaon Police Station. Police investigations have identified five private moneylenders as accused in the case.

Court Remands Accused To Police Custody

Of them, Mangesh Bhalchandra Churi and Tushar Haresh Salaskar, both residents of Chinchani, have been taken into police custody. As per police sources, the court has remanded the two accused to police custody till the 29th of this month.

Calls For Action Against Illegal Moneylending Grow Louder

The tragic death has intensified demands from citizens and social activists for strict legal action against illegal moneylending practices, which continue to ruin the lives of many hardworking individuals in the district.

