Palghar Shocker: Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide In Ashram School, Safety Concerns Rise Again | Representational Image

Palghar: Another shocking incident occurred on Tuesday at the residential ashram school run by the Tribal Service Society in Vikramgad, Palghar district.

Information has emerged that Tushar Santosh Wangad (14), a Class 8 student, died by suicide. Around 11:45 a.m., during prayer time, Tushar was found hanging in his room using a nylon rope.

The incident triggered panic and distress among students, teachers, and parents.

Family Hardship and Unanswered Questions

Tushar’s family situation was extremely difficult. His father passed away a few years ago, after which his mother remarried. Since then, his grandmother had been raising him. Last year, she too passed away.

Following her death, Tushar’s maternal uncles from Savada Wangad Pada took responsibility for his upbringing.

Questions remain unanswered: Was Tushar under mental stress? Was he being troubled by teachers or students? Did he face pressure or issues at home?

Police are investigating all angles, including whether Tushar faced any harassment at school or from external sources.

Recent Spike in Suicides at Ashram Schools

A climate of concern has gripped Palghar district due to repeated student suicides in ashram schools.

Just a few weeks ago, two students from Classes 9 and 10 died by suicide on October 10 at an ashram school in Ambiste, Wada taluka. While that tragedy is still fresh, the Vikramgad incident has intensified worries.

Accountability and Mental Health Concerns

Serious questions are now being raised about the safety, mental health support, and administrative supervision in these institutions.

The Vikramgad Police have registered Tushar’s accidental death report and are conducting further investigation.