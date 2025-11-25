Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut Due To Implementation Of Pipeline Works; Know Which Areas Will Be Affected

Thane To Face Full-Day Water Cut - Details Inside | Representative Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced 24-hour water supply shutdown across the city. The shutdown has been announced for the implementation of water pipeline works in Indiranagar Water Tank and the related surrounding areas.

Taking to its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), the water supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 9 AM on Wednesday, 26/11/2025 to 9 AM on Thursday, 27/11/2025.

"In the recent past, a 1168 mm diameter water pipe has been laid to supply water to Indiranagar Sampa under Wagle Ward Committee and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar Ward Committee of Thane Municipal Corporation. To make this water pipe operational, it is necessary to install a valve on the 750 mm diameter water pipe at Indiranagar Naka," TMC said.

Which Areas Will Be Affected?

During the shutdown period, water supply to areas under Thane Municipal Corporation including Indiranagar Jalkumbh, Srinagar Jalkumbh, Warlipada Jalkumbh, Kailasnagar Reno Tank, Rupadevi Jalkumbh, Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar Jalkumbh, Yeur Air Force Jalkumbh, Lokmanya Jalkumbh etc. will be completely shut down for 24 hours.

TMC Appeals Citizens To Use Water Sparingly

The TMC informed the citizens that water supply will be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days after the water supply starts. In addition to this, an appeal has also been made by using water sparingly during the water cut period.

Earlier on November 22, the BMC undertook repair work on the inlet valve of the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra West. Due to this work, some parts of Khar Danda and Bandra received water at low pressure. The BMC advised citizens to boil and filter drinking water for the next 4–5 days as a safety precaution.

The areas that were affected during the repair work included parts of Dandpada, the Gajdharbandh slum, and sections of Khar West; parts of Kantwadi, Pali Naka, Pali Gaothan, Sherly, and sections of Rajan and Mala villages; Khar Danda Koliwada, Chuim Gaothan, additional portions of the Gajdharbandh slum and Khar West; as well as Hanuman Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Union Park Road Nos. 1 to 4, and parts of Pali Hill and Chuim village.



