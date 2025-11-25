 Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Sees Morning Delays After Train Glitch At Siddhivinayak
According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the malfunction occurred in one of the trains during peak hours, prompting a temporary suspension of operations for about 10 minutes. The issue was resolved around 10 a.m., officials said.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Morning commuters on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line 3 faced delays on Tuesday after a train developed a technical glitch at Siddhivinayak station, leading to a brief halt in services.

Operations Suspended for 10 Minutes

Following the rectification, trains resumed service but continued to run with delays of 5 to 10 minutes as operations gradually stabilised. MMRCL stated that its teams are closely monitoring the situation and expect normal schedules to be restored shortly.

