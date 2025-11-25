Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Sees Morning Delays After Train Glitch At Siddhivinayak |

Morning commuters on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line 3 faced delays on Tuesday after a train developed a technical glitch at Siddhivinayak station, leading to a brief halt in services.

Operations Suspended for 10 Minutes

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the malfunction occurred in one of the trains during peak hours, prompting a temporary suspension of operations for about 10 minutes. The issue was resolved around 10 a.m., officials said.

Delays Continue as Services Stabilise

Following the rectification, trains resumed service but continued to run with delays of 5 to 10 minutes as operations gradually stabilised. MMRCL stated that its teams are closely monitoring the situation and expect normal schedules to be restored shortly.

