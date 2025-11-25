GamingCon Bharat 2025 To Be Held In Mumbai This Weekend: All You Need To Know

GamingCon Bharat 2025 wil be held in Mumbai this weekend i.e. on November 29 and November 20. It is billed as India's premier gaming festival, and is organised in partnership with the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) and officially recognised by the Chief Ministers Office of the Maharashtra government. Exhibitors include Ubisoft, known for its popular Prince of Persia game, Drone Sports, E Motorad, FiFine, GameDev.in, M Cube, and many more. The event will also have a cosplay showdown, for which users need to register on the GamingCon website.

Where is GamingCon Bharat 2025 going to be held?

This year, the GamingCon Bharat 2025 will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre at NESCO in Goregaon East. The event will be held over two days i.e. on November 29 and November 30.

The event will include esports tournaments, indie showcases, cosplay battles, and industry discourse to spotlight the nations burgeoning digital entertainment scene.

GamingCon debuted last year with the aim to unite developers, publishers, esports teams, creators, investors, brands, and government representatives, fostering connections in a live, hands-on environment.

GamingCon Bharat 2025: Ticket Prices and Access

Entry starts at an accessible Rs. 199 (for kids) and goes up to Rs. 2,199 per day, available exclusively via the District App. Event FAQs readers can snag a 30 percent discount across all passes using the code GC25EFAQS30.

What to expect at the GamingCon Bharat 2025

At the heart of the festival lies its “play everything” ethos, where every booth morphs into a live gaming zone. Attendees can dive into free-play arenas for everyone. The Esports Arena steals the spotlight with grand finals featuring fan-favourite titles like BGMI, Valorant, and EA FC.

Meanwhile, the IndieVerse spotlights 15 handpicked Indian indie titles, curated from over 100 submissions, offering a launchpad for homegrown talent amid a wave of global interest in desi creativity.

Cosplay aficionados can sign up for the Cosplay Showdown, where more than 100 participants vie in judging rounds across prize-laden categories, celebrating elaborate craftsmanship and character flair.

Beyond the fun, the IGPDA India Gaming Conference anchors serious conversations, with panels dissecting Indias gaming trajectory alongside studios, publishers, investors, and creators.

There is also the Expo floor which showcases the latest in hardware, software, accessories, and game drops from leading brands.