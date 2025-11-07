Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets Slapped 20 Times | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad: A dramatic scuffle unfolded inside a jewellery shop in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area after a woman tried to attack a jeweller by throwing chilli powder in his eyes in an apparent robbery attempt.

The jeweller, identified as Soni, retaliated immediately, slapping the woman multiple times as the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Here's what happened

According to the footage, Soni was alone in his gold and silver shop near Ranip vegetable market when a woman entered posing as a customer. Moments after stepping inside, she attempted to throw chilli powder into Soni’s eyes. The jeweller managed to shield himself in time, preventing the powder from reaching his eyes. Realising her intentions, Soni stood up from behind the counter and confronted her.

The CCTV shows Soni leaping over the table and slapping the woman repeatedly, reportedly around 20 times, before forcing her out of the store.

Police Initiate Investigation

Ranip Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are using the CCTV footage to trace the woman. Ranip Police Station's Inspector Ketan Vyas said that while Soni has declined to lodge a formal complaint, officers have begun an investigation based on the video evidence.

“The shopkeeper has refused to file a complaint, but the police have started investigating the woman based on CCTV,” PI Vyas confirmed, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The footage, now circulating on social media, shows the brief but intense confrontation that lasted around 25 seconds. Police are trying to identify the woman and determine whether she had any accomplices involved in the alleged robbery.