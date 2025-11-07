 Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets Slapped 20 Times | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets Slapped 20 Times | VIDEO

Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets Slapped 20 Times | VIDEO

Ranip Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are using the CCTV footage to trace the woman. Ranip Police Station's Inspector Ketan Vyas said that while Soni has declined to lodge a formal complaint, officers have begun an investigation based on the video evidence.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets Slapped 20 Times | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad: A dramatic scuffle unfolded inside a jewellery shop in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area after a woman tried to attack a jeweller by throwing chilli powder in his eyes in an apparent robbery attempt.

The jeweller, identified as Soni, retaliated immediately, slapping the woman multiple times as the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Here's what happened

According to the footage, Soni was alone in his gold and silver shop near Ranip vegetable market when a woman entered posing as a customer. Moments after stepping inside, she attempted to throw chilli powder into Soni’s eyes. The jeweller managed to shield himself in time, preventing the powder from reaching his eyes. Realising her intentions, Soni stood up from behind the counter and confronted her.

FPJ Shorts
IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act
IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act
SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages
SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Rithik Insults Munni After Learning Her Truth, Tulsi Sends Her Away
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Rithik Insults Munni After Learning Her Truth, Tulsi Sends Her Away
Shana For A Reason! Rohit Sharma’s Funny 'Shock Pen' Prank On Mumbai Teammate Goes Viral; Video
Shana For A Reason! Rohit Sharma’s Funny 'Shock Pen' Prank On Mumbai Teammate Goes Viral; Video

The CCTV shows Soni leaping over the table and slapping the woman repeatedly, reportedly around 20 times, before forcing her out of the store.

Police Initiate Investigation

Ranip Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are using the CCTV footage to trace the woman. Ranip Police Station's Inspector Ketan Vyas said that while Soni has declined to lodge a formal complaint, officers have begun an investigation based on the video evidence.

“The shopkeeper has refused to file a complaint, but the police have started investigating the woman based on CCTV,” PI Vyas confirmed, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The footage, now circulating on social media, shows the brief but intense confrontation that lasted around 25 seconds. Police are trying to identify the woman and determine whether she had any accomplices involved in the alleged robbery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets...

Caught On CCTV: Woman Tries To Rob Jeweller In Ahmedabad By Throwing Chilli Powder In His Eyes, Gets...

Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi

Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi

'Lantern Will Shine With LED Power': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP At Motihari...

'Lantern Will Shine With LED Power': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP At Motihari...

Viral VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer...

Viral VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer...

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs