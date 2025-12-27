'Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspires Us To Stand For Truth, Justice And Righteousness': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Parkash Utsav, remembering the Sikh Guru's enduring legacy of courage, compassion and sacrifice. | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Parkash Utsav, remembering the Sikh Guru's enduring legacy of courage, compassion and sacrifice.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji continues to inspire generations to uphold truth, justice and righteousness, while also guiding people towards service and selfless duty.

"On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness and to protect human dignity," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from his visit earlier this year to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"Here are pictures from my visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib earlier this year, where I also had darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji," the Prime Minister added.

The Prakash Purav, which marks the birthday of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is celebrated with enthusiasm and good cheer every year. The Gurudwaras are illuminated with glittering lights to signify Prakash (light), followed by Anand Path and Prabhat Feri, which comes into practice a few days before the main festival.

Earlier, on December 26, Veer Baal Diwas was observed across the country to commemorate the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Govind Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice at the tender ages of nine and six years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

