 India Engages US On H1-B Visa Delays, Flags Bondi Attack, Reiterates Fugitive Return Commitment
India on Friday said it is working closely with the United States to address delays faced by Indian H1-B visa holders, while also responding to queries on the Bondi Beach terror attack, extradition of economic fugitives, and progress on India–US free trade agreement talks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Ashwin AhmadUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the government was actively engaging with the United States to ease difficulties faced by Indian nationals due to delays in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments.

“The government has received several representations from Indian nationals facing delays. We have flagged these issues to the US side both here in New Delhi and in Washington, D.C.,” Jaiswal said.

US Review Expansion May Offer Relief

Jaiswal noted that a recent announcement by the US government could offer relief to Indian families. “With effect from December 15, the US has expanded its review process covering specialty occupation temporary H1-B visa applicants. It also covers dependents under the H4 category. This change applies globally,” he said.

India in Touch With Australia on Bondi Attack

Responding to questions on the Bondi Beach terror attack, Jaiswal confirmed that Indian authorities were aware that one of the accused, Sajid Akram, had been travelling on an Indian passport.

“Australian authorities are in touch with our authorities on this matter,” he said.

Government Reaffirms Push to Bring Back Fugitives

Jaiswal reiterated India’s commitment to extraditing economic fugitives, following a viral video showing Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya at a party in London.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted by law in India return to the country. Discussions with several governments are ongoing, though such cases involve multiple legal layers,” he said.

India–US Trade Talks Continue

On trade ties, Jaiswal said both India and the US remained engaged in concluding a fair and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He added that US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer recently visited India as part of ongoing discussions.

