 'False Narrative': India Rejects Bangladesh’s Claim Of New Delhi’s Hand In Ongoing Clashes
India on Friday strongly rejected Bangladesh’s allegations of Indian involvement in the ongoing unrest, calling the claims “false and misleading”. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said law and order in Bangladesh was the responsibility of Dhaka, while expressing deep concern over rising anti-India rhetoric and recent attacks on minorities.

Ashwin AhmadUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday dismissed Bangladesh’s claims of Indian involvement in the ongoing clashes as “false”. Speaking at a media briefing, Jaiswal said India had already issued multiple statements rejecting the anti-India rhetoric emerging from Bangladesh.

“On the anti-India rhetoric, we have already issued a couple of statements. We have rejected the false narrative that has been projected in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said. He added that maintaining law and order and security in Bangladesh was solely the responsibility of its government.

Bangladesh Leaders Hint at ‘External Influence’

Jaiswal’s remarks came after Bangladesh’s interim Home Minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury indirectly alleged Indian involvement in the violence. In September, Chowdhury had claimed that “external influences” played a role in the Khagrachhari unrest, which left several people dead and security personnel injured.

Anti-India sentiment has intensified since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising and fled to Delhi in August last year.

Protests, Diplomatic Security Tightened

Following Hasina’s exit, protests were staged outside the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Security was also tightened around the Assistant High Commission in Chittagong and the Assistant High Commissioner’s residence.

Tensions escalated further after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with his supporters blaming India.

India Condemns Killing of Hindu Youth

The situation worsened after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh, around 100 km from Dhaka. A viral video of the incident sparked strong reactions in India.

Condemning the killing, Jaiswal said, “The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is a matter of great concern.”

Pakistan Angle Raises Red Flags

India is also closely monitoring Bangladesh’s growing engagement with Pakistan. In November, a Pakistani warship, PNS Saif, docked at Chittagong the first such visit in over five decades. Pakistan Navy chief Naveed Ashraf and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also visited Bangladesh this year.

