 MEA Breaks Silence On Lalit Modi–Mallya Viral Video, Reiterates Extradition Efforts
The MEA reiterated its commitment to bringing back Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya after a viral video showed the duo mocking India as “the biggest fugitives”. The ministry said extradition delays are due to complex legal processes across multiple jurisdictions and that efforts to secure their return are ongoing.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated that the government remains committed to bringing back Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, days after the two were seen mocking India in a viral video in which they referred to themselves as “the biggest fugitives”.

The video, shared by IPL founder Lalit Modi on social media, shows him celebrating Vijay Mallya’s 70th birthday at a private gathering in London. In the clip, Modi is heard making the taunting remark while Mallya laughs, a moment that many online users viewed as a deliberate provocation.

Responding to questions on the video, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said delays in extradition were due to the complexity of legal processes spanning multiple countries. He stressed that efforts to secure their return are ongoing. “We are committed to bringing back the fugitives. We are in touch with the countries concerned, and the processes are underway. Many of these cases involve multiple layers of legal procedures,” Jaiswal said.

The video was reportedly shot at Lalit Modi’s residence in London’s Belgrave Square. Adding to the controversy, the Instagram post was captioned in a provocative tone, suggesting an attempt to “break the internet”.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya have been facing Indian authorities for years. Modi left India in 2010, while Mallya fled the country in 2016. Their public display and remarks have once again drawn attention to long-pending extradition efforts and sparked sharp reactions on social media.

