 Mumbai: Mira Road Auto Driver Traces 17-Year-Old Via GPay, Sent Messages To Meet Her In Garden, Lurks Outside Her Building
A 17-year-old girl from Mira Road was allegedly stalked and harassed by an auto-rickshaw driver after paying her fare through GPay. The driver traced her on social media, sent inappropriate messages and appeared outside her building two days in a row. Locals intervened and caught him, but the family has declined to file an FIR. The incident has sparked safety concerns among women and parents.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mira Road Auto Driver Traces 17-Year-Old Via GPay, Sent Messages To Meet Her In Garden, Lurks Outside Her Building |

Mumbai, 25 November: A video shared on Instagram by the page gemsofmbmc has gone viral, showing locals confronting an auto-rickshaw driver accused of stalking a 17-year-old girl in Mira Road. The minor had taken a ride on 23 November at around 9.35pm from Kanakia Road and paid using GPay. What should have been a normal commute allegedly took a disturbing turn soon after.

Creepy Messages and Digital Trail

According to the post, the driver began sending inappropriate messages to the girl through GPay soon after receiving the fare. He reportedly managed to locate her Instagram profile and continued messaging her, asking her to meet him in a nearby garden. By the next afternoon, 24 November around 3pm, he allegedly appeared outside her residential building in Poonam Gardens.

The girl’s friends pretended to respond to him through chat to confirm his behaviour and intentions. He continued insisting she meet him alone.

article-image

Locals Intervene, No Police Case Registered

When the driver returned to the location again the next day, residents stepped in and caught him, as seen in the viral video. Despite the confrontation and evidence, the family has declined to file an FIR at this stage.

Public Reaction and Safety Concern

The video has triggered widespread concern online. One user said that, “This should be reported to Police and RTO. He seems dangerous and may repeat this.”

Another user raised a concern on how such people are left without severe punishment“People get away so easily, and this is exactly why our crime rate is so high.”

Many women echoed shared fears, stating that even routine travel does not feel safe. The incident has also prompted fresh discussions on the need for better safeguards in digital payments and public transport identity access.

